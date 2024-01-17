In an age where technological advancements have bridged gaps between continents, a silent pandemic is sweeping across our communities – the pandemic of solitude. This phenomenon, largely unnoticed, is eroding the very essence of what it means to be part of a society.

The irony of our time is that, despite being more connected than ever, we are experiencing unprecedented levels of loneliness and isolation.

The Faculty of Social Well-being at the University of Malta has commendably brought this issue to light, underscoring the profound effects of social isolation. Their work reveals how this silent pandemic subtly undermines our foundational social structures. It’s a situation that demands urgent attention as it affects not only the well-being of individuals but the very health of our communities.

During my tenure as mayor of Valletta, I was visited regularly by numerous elderly citizens who would come over or call, ostensibly to report minor issues. However, it soon became apparent that these interactions had ulterior motives deeply rooted in these people’s longing for human contact.

For many confined to their homes due to mobility issues, these moments represented a rare escape from an otherwise solitary existence. Their stories are a stark reminder of the widespread nature of this issue, affecting individuals across different strata of society.

The Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta exemplifies how essential human interaction is. Here, sharing a meal is more than just fulfilling a basic need; it’s a communal activity where the marginalised find companionship and a sense of belonging. This initiative transcends the mere alleviation of hunger, addressing the more profound human need for social connection and dignity. It stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating how community efforts can soothe the effects of this hidden pandemic.

However, this issue isn’t confined to the margins of society. Often perceived as more connected through smartphones and social media, adult individuals are paradoxically more isolated. In public spaces like bars and restaurants, it’s increasingly common to see people absorbed in their devices, disconnected from their immediate surroundings.

This obsession with screens creates a barrier to real-life interactions, leading to a superficial sense of connection that lacks the depth and fulfilment of face-to-face conversations.

The impact on the younger generation is even more alarming. Many young people are raised in an environment dominated by screens and show an unsettling dependence on digital triggers. Devoid of these devices, they feel lost and bored, unable to engage with the world around them. This starkly contrasts previous generations who, when faced with boredom, would find creative ways to occupy themselves.

The current situation is very worrying since it hampers the development of independent thought and critical problem-solving skills, essential attributes for personal and societal growth.

This hidden pandemic of solitude requires our immediate attention and action. We must heed the Faculty of Social Well-being’s recommendations and work towards fostering real connections. We can reverse the tide of isolation by promoting face-to-face interactions and community engagement.

Our efforts should create a society where technology complements, rather than replaces, human interaction. This is not just a call for societal reform but a plea for preserving our basic human need for connection.

We need to understand that the implications of this hidden pandemic are far-reaching. It’s not just about the loneliness experienced by the elderly or the socially marginalised; it’s a phenomenon that touches everyone. The lack of authentic connection is real in workplaces, schools and homes. Text messages have truncated our conversations, reducing our expressions to emojis. The art of dialogue, once the cornerstone of human interaction, is being lost in a sea of digital communication. Moreover, the impact on mental health cannot be overstated.

In addressing this pandemic, community initiatives play a crucial role. Community centres, local clubs and social groups can provide essential platforms for people to connect. Schools and educational institutions must also play their part by encouraging real-world interactions and teaching the value of face-to-face communication.

For adults, it’s about balancing the digital and real world. It involves making a conscious effort to put away our devices and engage with those around us. Whether it’s a conversation with a neighbour, a family dinner without phones or a community event, every small step counts towards rebuilding our social connections.

As for the younger generation, the challenge is to equip them with the skills to navigate a world where digital and real-life interactions coexist. We need to teach them to find value in boredom. It’s okay to be bored sometimes since it can be a catalyst for creativity and self-reflection. They must learn that not every moment needs to be filled with digital content and that true fulfilment often comes from real-world experiences and interactions.

The hidden pandemic of solitude is a wake-up call for all of us. It’s a call to reassess our values and priorities, to reconnect with our communities and to cherish the human interactions that bring meaning to our lives.

It’s time to address this issue head-on for our well-being and the benefit of our society.

Let us take action for ourselves and future generations to ensure that the art of human connection is not lost in the digital abyss. Let’s rebuild a world where we are connected, not just virtually but, empathetically, heart to heart, soul to soul.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.