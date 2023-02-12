The Gabriel Caruana Foundation’s SPRING Artistic Programme 2022-2024 is kicking off next week with a solo exhibition featuring works by Florinda Camilleri. The exhibition is curated by Elyse Tonna and managed by Raffaella Zammit.

The exhibition Affect Aliens, marking the first SPRING event for the foundation, is landing at The Mill Art, Culture and Crafts Centre, Birkirkara, from Friday, February 17 until March 8. The exhibition launches on Friday at 7pm.

“The works will explore the points of encounter between human and more-than-human bodies as sites of creative potential,” say the organisers.

“Here, relational curiosity is materialised through transdisciplinary co-creative processes within collaborative work involving digital media, polaroid photography, clay sculptures, and live performance.” For this research-based project, Camilleri has invited some collaborators on board, namely Sarah Bonaci to research and create with polaroid photography, Romeo Roxman Gatt to research and create with digital imagery and Kamila Wolszczak Speculative Artifacts to research and create with clay.

During the exhibition, a workshop entitled Aliens Becoming (ages 18+) will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 3-5pm along with an artist and curator talk on Wednesday, March 1 from 6.30-8pm.

Affect Aliens by Florinda Camilleri is launching at The Mill, Birkirkara, on February 17 at 7pm and runs until March 8. The SPRING Artistic Programme for Emerging Artists by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation is supported by Arts Council Malta.