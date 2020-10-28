Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Donny van de Beek will play a “big, big part this year” despite a restricted role since his pre-season arrival at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who joined from Dutch giants Ajax for an initial 39-million-euro (£34.1 million) fee, has started more matches for the Netherlands than United since his transfer, making just five appearances off the bench as well as two starts in the League Cup.

But Solskjaer, himself a former United striker, said Tuesday that Van de Beek would become more involved as the season went on.

“When players come into a new league, a new team, it’s always going to be a time of (transition),” Solskjaer said Tuesday during his pre-match press conference ahead of a Champions League group game at home to Germany’s RB Leipzig. “When Donny has played, he’s played really well.”

