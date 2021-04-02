Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have played down reports their clubs will go head to head in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland has emerged as one of the world’s top forwards after scoring 21 goals in 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

The 20-year-old Norwegian snubbed United to join Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2019, but there is growing speculation Solskjaer will make another attempt to sign him in the close season.

Solskjaer coached Haaland at Molde and talk of a summer move from Dortmund has intensified after the player’s agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland were pictured in Spain.

He has also been linked with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

