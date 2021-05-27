Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said “one kick” was the difference after his side slumped to a surprise Europa League final defeat by Villarreal on Wednesday.

The Premier League giants remain without a major trophy in four years after losing 11-10 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Gdansk, with goalkeeper David de Gea missing the final spot-kick.

“It’s quiet, a disappointed dressing room. That’s football for you. Sometimes it’s decided on one kick – and that’s the difference between winning and losing,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

