Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United are being given less penalties since Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questioned the number of spot-kicks awarded to the Old Trafford outfit.

Solskjaer was furious after Cristiano Ronaldo was denied two strong appeals for a spot-kick in a 2-1 win at West Ham in the Premier League last weekend.

The Hammers got their revenge by knocking United out of the League Cup on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory, but Solskjaer’s men again felt hard done by when Jesse Lingard was not awarded a penalty.

Back in January, Klopp erroneously claimed United had been awarded more penalties in Solskjaer’s two-and-a-half years in charge than his first five years at Anfield.

