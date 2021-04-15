Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the bizarre claim that Manchester United’s inconsistent home form can be blamed on the red stadium wrap at Old Trafford.

In contrast to their sparkling away form, United’s four Premier League defeats this season have all come at home.

They also lost at Old Trafford against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals.

Speaking ahead of Granada’s visit to Manchester for the Europa League quarter-final second leg, United boss Solskjaer said a key reason for the poor home form is the red covering placed over seats while supporters are absent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

