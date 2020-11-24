Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded his side cannot afford another off night against Istanbul Basaksehir if they are to reach the Champions League last 16.

United got off to a brilliant start in Group H with wins over two of last season’s Champions League semi-finalists, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

However, a 2-1 defeat in Turkey three weeks ago has put the pressure back on when Basaksehir travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United still lead the group on six points, alongside Leipzig, with PSG and Basaksehir three points back.

“We need at least 10 points to go through, maybe even likely that you have to have 12 points,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference.

