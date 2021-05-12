Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called on the club’s owners to bolster his squad after a 2-1 loss at home to Leicester on Tuesday confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions.

Second-placed United, who had to beat the Foxes to maintain their fading title hopes, fell behind to Luke Thomas’ 10th-minute goal at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood equalised just five minutes later but Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu’s second-half header saw Leicester to a win that boosted their bid for a Champions League place and set them up for this weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta