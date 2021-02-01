Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeated calls for social media platforms to tackle racist abuse after Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted.

Chelsea defender Reece James, West Brom's Romaine Sawyers and Rashford's team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial have all suffered online racist abuse over the past week.

Solskjaer, who last week echoed the club's condemnation of the "mindless idiots" who abused Tuanzebe and Martial, has again faced questions about the issue after Rashford was attacked following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

"This way of discrimination on social media, we can't do a lot can we?" he said on Monday at a pre-match press conference.

