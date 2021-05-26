Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the hero of one of Manchester United’s greatest European nights, will aim to guide the club to a first title in four years Wednesday against a Villarreal side coached by Europa League specialist Unai Emery.
United’s last trophy came in the 2016-17 Europa League under Jose Mourinho, when they beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to become just the fifth club to win all three major UEFA competitions.
Defeat to Sevilla last season was the third of four semi-final losses for Solskjaer since replacing Mourinho in December 2018, but an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma finally broke the curse.
