Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United must “do better” after their embarrassing midweek Champions League defeat as he prepares to take his Premier League leaders to face West Ham.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off against Young Boys in Tuesday’s opening Group F encounter, with Jesse Lingard’s errant back-pass gifting the Swiss hosts a goal in time added on in a 2-1 win.

But it is a different story in the Premier League, with United — now boasting Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks again — top of the table after three wins from their first four matches.

“Our attitude is like you’d expect it to be,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference. “They’re focused, of course a little disappointed but not too downbeat.

