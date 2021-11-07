Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepted his side are not matching the standards required at Manchester United after suffering another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time were the difference on the scoreboard.

But there was a chasm between the teams as only a string of saves from David De Gea prevented United from a thrashing similar to the 5-0 humbling by Liverpool less than two weeks ago.

“Some praise has to go to them but we were not at our level. Standards need to be raised,” said Solskjaer, whose position as United boss is under intense scrutiny.

The Norwegian insisted he will stay on until told otherwise by the club’s hierarchy.

