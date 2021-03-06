Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not agree with the “narrative” that Manchester United’s form has dipped alarmingly as he prepares his team to face runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

United are second in the table but 14 points adrift of City, who are on a record run of 21 straight victories in all competitions.

Solskjaer’s men head into Sunday’s clash after drawing a blank for three consecutive matches, with concerns that attacking talisman Bruno Fernandes is beginning to show signs of fatigue.

The Norwegian manager admitted his team, who were top of the table in late January, were lacking a “spark” in front of goal but was bullish about their form.

