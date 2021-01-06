Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s jibes about Manchester United’s penalty record as the Old Trafford boss claimed Premier League managers are trying to influence referees.

Liverpool boss Klopp highlighted the large number of penalties given to United since Solskjaer took charge in a rant that following the champions not getting a spot-kick in Monday’s defeat at Southampton.

Klopp claimed United have had more spot-kicks in two years under Solskjaer than Liverpool have in his entire five-and-a-half year reign.

