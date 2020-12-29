Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani still has years left as a top striker and is keen to extend the Uruguayan’s contract at Old Trafford.
The 33-year-old Uruguayan signed a one-year deal in September after months without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain.
United have the option to extend Cavani’s contract for another season and Solskjaer suggested he expects the club to do so.
“At the moment he looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else,” said Solskjaer when asked if Cavani will remain for another season.
“He’s been a great influence and has made a great impact since he’s come here.”
