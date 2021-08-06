Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his talks with Paul Pogba have been “positive” amid reports linking the France midfielder with a move to Paris Saint Germain.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of the coming season and is yet to agree a new deal with United.

The 28-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford during his second spell with the club.

Going home to France could appeal to Pogba if PSG make a bid and United could decide to sell now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

But Solskjaer insists the World Cup winner remains positive about his United future.

