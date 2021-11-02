A defiant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he relishes criticism as Manchester United prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Atalanta following their vital Premier League victory at Tottenham.

The Norwegian faced intense speculation over his future after United’s 5-0 humiliation against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week left them well off the pace in the English top-flight.

But the Red Devils eased the pressure on their manager with Saturday’s 3-0 win in London and it was Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo who instead lost his job on Monday.

