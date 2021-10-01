Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary he will have to manage Cristiano Ronaldo’s minutes to keep the 36-year-old performing at the level that has seen him score five times in as many games since returning to Manchester United.

Ronaldo scored in the 95th minute to secure a 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday and ease the pressure slightly on Solskjaer after a run of three defeats in four games.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tore off his shirt in celebration to reveal his chiselled physique and Solskjaer hailed the Portuguese’s professionalism as an example to other members of his squad.

But the Norwegian acknowledged he will not be able to rely on Ronaldo all the time.

