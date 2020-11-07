Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowed on Friday he would not “fall like a house of cards” after damaging defeats ramped up the pressure on the Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian boss has come under intense scrutiny following a nightmare start to the Premier League season and a humiliating defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

United appeared to have turned the corner after last month’s chastening 6-1 home defeat to predecessor Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, beating Paris Saint-Germain away and thumping RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford.

But things have gone badly awry in the past week, with defeat by Arsenal at home followed by a 2-1 loss to Basaksehir, in a performance marred by shocking defensive lapses.

United’s poor form has coincided with reports that the club have made contact with representatives of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

