Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Edinson Cavani’s performance in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Tottenham and hopes he can persuade the striker to stay when his contract is up at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan scored United’s second goal with an excellent diving header in Sunday’s come-from-behind victory and had an earlier effort controversially ruled out.

Cavani arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent last October on a deal until the end of the campaign, with the option of a further year.

Unlike most extension clauses, it has to be agreed by both parties before it can be triggered and there is speculation that Cavani could move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

