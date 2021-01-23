Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his side can emulate his own performance when they face Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

A week on from their goalless draw in the Premier League at Anfield, the arch-rivals face each other in the Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday.

When United completed the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999, Solskjaer scored the winning goal in a fourth-round Cup tie against Liverpool.

Now reigning Premier League champions Liverpool head in to this tie on the back of a shock 1-0 loss at home to Burnley whereas United are top of the table after a 2-1 midweek win at Fulham.

Former striker Solskjaer, looking for his first trophy as a manager, plans to make full use of his squad this weekend.

“We’ll rotate, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. “We’ll put a decent team together of course, a team I feel can win the game."

