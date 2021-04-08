Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the “healthy competition” for the Manchester United goalkeeping jersey between David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

Speculation has grown over the future of the 30-year-old De Gea, who has not started a match since the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on February 28.

The former Atletico Madrid star, previously the undisputed number one at Old Trafford and capped 45 times by Spain, has been linked with a move to Atletico, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

United manager Solskjaer, speaking on the eve of his side’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Spanish side Granada, talked up the value of competition in the squad.

