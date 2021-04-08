Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the “healthy competition” for the Manchester United goalkeeping jersey between David de Gea and Dean Henderson.
Speculation has grown over the future of the 30-year-old De Gea, who has not started a match since the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on February 28.
The former Atletico Madrid star, previously the undisputed number one at Old Trafford and capped 45 times by Spain, has been linked with a move to Atletico, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.
United manager Solskjaer, speaking on the eve of his side’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Spanish side Granada, talked up the value of competition in the squad.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us