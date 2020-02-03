For those concerned about the state of the Maltese marine environment, a product developed by a group of young people can offer a green solution.

Innovaturi Maltin (Maltese innovators) is a JAYE company that was founded last October by a group of six Junior College students.

The aim of this group is to help eliminate single-use plastic from Malta, by addressing the largest source of non-reusable plastic: plastic bottles.

Innovaturi Maltin plan on eliminating plastic bottles with FlexiGo, a re-usable silicone bottle.

FlexiGo is designed for comfort and portability with its sleek and modern collapsible design. This product comes in a variety of colours and when fully extended, the bottle holds 550ml. When fully collapsed, it holds 250ml.

For maximum convenience, the bottle is capable of withstanding high temperatures so that it may be used for hot liquids. FlexiGo is available at €8 from the Innovaturi Maltin - A JAYE Company Facebook page or by sending an e-mail at innovaturimaltin@gmail.com.