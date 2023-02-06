Studio Solipsis presents RE:// Apparat, an original, interactive and immersive exhibition by sculptor Matyou Galea. This project explores the notion of tool-making against drawing and is set in a playful environment that juxtaposes function with dysfunction, for purpose or for none.

Discussing the motivation and inspiration behind his body of work, Matyou explains: “Tool making is a physical or externalised approach to problem-solving (or problem-creating). As a sculptor, I tend to understand the world as a series of scenarios where objects engage with other objects, or individuals or abstract fleeting thoughts and intangible ideas.”

Matyou Galea explains the concepts of the exhibition.

“Tool making extends one’s reasoning, one’s approach to their preoccupation - it is a process for attaining mental clarity, an opportunity to intervene physically in conceptual or theoretical notions by physically modifying the world around you,” Matyou says.

RE:// Apparat launches on Thursday, February 9 at Studio Solipsis, 73, Triq il-Kbira, Rabat, for which the artist will be present. Opening hours for the weekend are as follows: Thursday, February 9 - 7.30 – 10pm, Friday, February 10 – 10am – 10pm, Saturday, February 11 – 10 am – 2pm, Sunday, February 12 – 10am – 2pm.

This project forms part of Studio Solipsis’ Programme of Events for 2022/23, which is supported by Arts Council Malta.

For more information, e-mail admin@studiosolipsis.com or phone on +356 27010263. One can also log on to Insta: @sssolipsis or Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2Flfwsp9G.