Studio Solipsis presents RE:// Apparat, an original, interactive and immersive exhibition by sculptor Matyou Galea. This project explores the notion of tool-making against drawing and is set in a playful environment that juxtaposes function with dysfunction, for purpose or for none.
Discussing the motivation and inspiration behind his body of work, Matyou explains: “Tool making is a physical or externalised approach to problem-solving (or problem-creating). As a sculptor, I tend to understand the world as a series of scenarios where objects engage with other objects, or individuals or abstract fleeting thoughts and intangible ideas.”
“Tool making extends one’s reasoning, one’s approach to their preoccupation - it is a process for attaining mental clarity, an opportunity to intervene physically in conceptual or theoretical notions by physically modifying the world around you,” Matyou says.
RE:// Apparat launches on Thursday, February 9 at Studio Solipsis, 73, Triq il-Kbira, Rabat, for which the artist will be present. Opening hours for the weekend are as follows: Thursday, February 9 - 7.30 – 10pm, Friday, February 10 – 10am – 10pm, Saturday, February 11 – 10 am – 2pm, Sunday, February 12 – 10am – 2pm.
This project forms part of Studio Solipsis’ Programme of Events for 2022/23, which is supported by Arts Council Malta.
For more information, e-mail admin@studiosolipsis.com or phone on +356 27010263. One can also log on to Insta: @sssolipsis or Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2Flfwsp9G.
