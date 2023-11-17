Malta, a picturesque Mediterranean island nation, is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture. Whether you're a history buff, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking some leisurely fun, Malta has a plethora of unique experiences to offer. In this article, we'll explore some of the incredible things you can do in this captivating destination.

1. Explore an original WW2 bunker

Malta's World War II history is a vital part of its heritage, and a visit to an original WW2 bunker is a must for history enthusiasts. Situated just outside and beneath the ground, this unique attraction offers an intriguing glimpse into Malta's wartime past. For a mere €5, you can explore this historical site, or you have the option to pay €2 for a separate visit.

The bunker may not be suitable for those who dislike small, enclosed spaces, but the wealth of information and exhibits about Malta's role in WW2 make it a compelling and educational experience. As the most bombed country in Europe during the war, this historical site holds immense significance.

2. Take a refreshing dip in St Peter's Pool

When the summer sun is scorching, St Peter's Pool is the ideal spot for a refreshing swim. This natural wonder, situated in Malta, offers crystal-clear waters in a breathtaking setting. While our visit wasn't during the warmest season, it still made for a lovely spot to enjoy a picnic lunch.

Parking at the nearest car park costs just 3 euros but be prepared for some bumpy roads typical of Malta. While some sources suggest a free car park, we didn't come across it ourselves. Nevertheless, the allure of St Peter's Pool's beauty is worth the journey.

3. Venture into the Ghar Dalam Cave

For those with a penchant for spelunking and ancient history, the Ghar Dalam Cave is a hidden gem. While it may not rival the caves of far-off destinations like Vietnam, it harbours its own unique charm. For a mere 3 euros, you can delve into this cave's mysteries and history.

Inside, you'll encounter a vast collection of ancient bones, including remains of elephants, hippos, and other unexpected creatures, painting a fascinating picture of Malta's past. It's a compelling experience that will leave you awestruck by the island's unexpected history.

4. Experience St Julian's by night

As the sun sets in Malta, the vibrant nightlife of St Julian's comes to life. This coastal town offers an array of entertainment options for night owls. Start your evening at some of the best bars and clubs in Malta, each catering to various tastes. Whether you prefer a cosy spot for conversation, live music, karaoke, or lounge bars, there's something for everyone.

For those seeking their luck, don't miss a visit to one of the many casinos in the area, open 24/7. There, you can party and indulge in over 300 of the most popular slot games, 29 gaming tables, and ten poker tables, ensuring a thrilling and memorable night out.

In conclusion, Malta is a treasure trove of unique experiences that cater to a wide range of interests. Whether you're delving into history, enjoying nature, savouring seafood, or relishing the nightlife, Malta has something special to offer every traveller. So, pack your bags and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through this captivating Mediterranean gem.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/