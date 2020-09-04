“No person who has any dog under his control shall allow such dog to stray and where the dog is taken out in any street, the dog shall be kept of leash” (Article 3(1) of the Control of Dogs Regulations, (Subsidiary Legislation 312.01).

This article at law, albeit not generally known word for word, is no secret to the public at large. Indeed, when this regulation is breached, the licensee or the keeper of the dog shall be deemed to have committed a contravention.

This legislation specifically indicates that ‘street’ includes any road, alley, square, bridge, shore front, quay or other place of public passage or access, and so excludes the time when a dog is held at home. The responsibility is wide and ample.

The Dogs Act (Chapter 312 of the Laws of Malta) itself clearly, and perhaps harshly, states that where any owner or keeper is found guilty of having failed to keep a dangerous dog (being a dog that has bitten or assaulted a person) under control, the penalty (apart from a small fine payable by the owner) is an order to the police to ‘destroy the dog’ (remarkably, that is the phrase used by the law).

Fortunately, this option is rarely resorted to (although technically speaking the law states that the court ‘shall’ – and not ‘may’ − give such order).

Furthermore, for the court to order for ‘the destruction of a dog’, it shall not be necessary for the prose­cution to prove that the owner or keeper knew that the dog was dangerous.

On the civil law side of things, the Civil Code, specifically Article 1040, leaves no doubt that the owner of an animal or a person using an animal shall be liable for any damage caused by it, even if such animal had strayed or escaped.

As the saying goes, a dog is a man’s best friend and it is to be properly raised, trained and controlled. Any neglect by the owner in this sense is not only possibly detrimental to third parties but also to the dog itself and its owner.

This brings us to the case of ‘Nicholas Mizzi v Joseph Delia’ (265/2016LM), which was decided by Civil Court, First Hall, on June 12.

The respondent had engaged the plaintiff, a gardener, to do some works at his home. The plaintiff’s dog, a German Shepherd had suddenly attacked the gardener, and bit the back of his foot, causing personal damages valued at just over €16,000.

The plaintiff la­mented that he had undergone surgery following the injury, and even had to attend physiotherapy sessions to aid his recovery. Eventually the plaintiff’s wound had healed, however, he still complained of pain and still had restrictions to his movement for a while.

The plaintiff based his case on Article 1040 of the Civil Code.

The respondent completely rejected any allegation that the dog had bit the plaintiff. His position was that the bite never happened.

At the time when the dog allegedly bit the plaintiff, the plaintiff was alone and thus nobody could confirm if the plaintiff had in some way interacted with the dog.

It was established as a fact that the dog had never attacked anyone before and the defendant’s family had never considered it to be a ‘dangerous dog’. On the contrary, the dog was considered to be a family dog who loved to play both with people and smaller dogs.

It was also confirmed that the plaintiff had encountered the dog before, and he had never requested the defendant to put the dog on a leash or in any way indicated that he felt unsafe with the dog around.

The respondent defended his position, implying that the gardener was somewhat of an erratic person, stating that on two other occasions, the respondent had suffered separate incidents, both of which had nothing to do with the dog and both of which occurred solely because of his own negligence.

The gardener, however, still blamed the dog and, in turn, the dog owners.

The court faced conflicting testimonies; however, it relied heavily on the fact that the doctors and medical specialists had considered the injuries to be compatible to a dog’s bite. It is vital to clarify that medical professionals can often easily make such a distinction; indeed, to a doctor, a dog’s bite is clearly distinguishable from, for example, a knife attack.

In this case, the court was not told to consider the question of whether or not the plaintiff could have provoked or contributed to the incident, for instance by teasing the dog. The question was simply: did the dog bite the gardener?

Considering the nature of the injuries, the court could conclude that the incident did occur as recounted by the plaintiff and that the respondent, as the owner of the dog, was to be held responsible.

The court reiterated that the owner of the animal is liable to any damages caused by it, even if such owner could not foresee or contribute to the damage caused. It is a wide and ample responsibility, with heavy consequences at law.

In this case, the medical expert testifying stated that he was not in a position to determine if the plaintiff’s injury had left permanent damage; however, the plaintiff had claimed that he had to stop working for a period of time, and since he was self-employed, for that same period he had to increase the number of workers to replace his duties. Furthermore, the court-appointed psychiatrist testified how this incident had caused the plaintiff substantial anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, so much that it caused him a disability quantified at 12 per cent.

In adding up the damages due, the court took into consideration the doctors’ bills, the days away from work and the fact that plaintiff had managed to obtain some sort of compensation by the Social Security Department. The court further considered that the plaintiff also suffered a 12 per cent disability as a result of the trauma he had endured.

In computing the future loss of earnings to be suffered by the plaintiff on account of the percentage of disability, plus inflation, minus a reduction due to the fact that the payment was going to be made in one lump sum, and not in income through a number of years, the court concluded that the damages payable by the respondent to the plaintiff were to be in the sum of €16,063.91.

This judgment has not been appealed.

Rebecca Mangion is a junior associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.