CDAU clinics that specialise in treatment and therapy for young children with autism, Down syndrome and speech difficulties are in dire need of refurbishment, Nationalist MP David Thake said in parliament on Tuesday.

"Parents have told me that the clinic in Għargħur, especially, is in an abysmal state, with open buckets of syringes on the floor, where children often play," Thake said in parliament.

Parents had also complained that some children had been waiting to start occupational therapy sessions for over a year, he said, a serious situation which could impact the children's development.

Occupational therapy sessions were halted when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and since then had only been offered to a few children, he said.

"Our country is returning to normality. You can now dine at a restaurant or go to Paceville, but these children are still being denied therapy."

"At their age, they cannot afford to lose a year of therapy. We need to address their difficulties in the first five or six years. If we miss that time window, then we've lost them."

The Nationalist MP said some clinics were not child-friendly and lacked equipment and facilities.

He praised the staff, however, saying they went about their duties with utmost care.

Thake said he will visit the unit himself this Thursday, to meet patients and staff to seek ways to help the service improve.

"I'm not going there to criticise, but to see how we can help," he said.

The Child Development Assessment Unit (CDAU) offers treatment and speech, physio and occupational therapy to children with various difficulties, such as autism, global developmental difficulties, learning difficulties, ADHD, cerebral palsy, head injuries, down syndrome and other conditions.