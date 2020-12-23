A four-piece band featuring Franco Micallef on the piano, Joseph Vella on the bass, Anthony Muscat on the drum kit and Ray Zammit on the saxophone, together with singers Mike Spiteri and Ritienne, will bring on some Christmas cheer on Christmas Eve in Valletta.

The band will be a reduced version of the usually 16-piece Drop-Out DJ Brass Band due to COVID-19 restrictions. Led by Joseph Chircop, the band is well known for great vibes and its DJ fusion set.

Tomorrow’s event forms part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s ‘Christmas in the City’ programme, which has been taking place in the main squares, strategic locations and the quaint streets of Valletta since December 8.

Christmas lights and decorations can continue to be enjoyed throughout January.

This event will take place at Great Siege Square, Republic Street (entrance to St John’s Co-Cathedral), Valletta, from 7 to 8.30pm. Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, one is requested to send an e-mail to info@vca.gov.mt to book a place. Tickets are free of charge. Visit www.vca.gov.mt for more information.