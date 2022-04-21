Some Church schools will continue to require students and educators to wear their masks in class despite fresh rules by the public health authorities.

A Curia spokesperson said on Thursday afternoon that the guidelines issued by the public health authorities state that masks are still effective and that each school should adapt them according to its specific setup.

"In view of this, Church schools that consider the use of masks as necessary for the wellbeing of their community and their sustained operation will be notifying parents and staff members accordingly.

"Students and staff in all Church schools are encouraged to wear a mask as provided for in the guidelines. The guidelines still mandate masks on school transport," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson would not say which schools will be demanding that masks are to be worn in class.

Church schools had already come out against the removal of masks earlier in April when they had argued that they had to contend with a "record number of sick students and staff". They had said at the time that they were concerned that going mask-free would result in classes "ending up without teachers."

The public health authorities published the fresh guidelines for schools on Thursday. They are aimed at formalising earlier comments by Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci that masks will no longer be mandatory once the new term starts on Monday.

The document comes amid confusion over whether schools will be free to set their own rules. While it does confirm masks will no longer be mandatory, the document does not provide any additional information on whether schools are allowed to set their own rules on face coverings.

A legal notice, also published on Thursday, also does not specify this and simply says the masks may be removed in schools.

Times of Malta is informed that the health authorities cannot control whether schools enforce stricter rules than those laid out in their documents. They can only make sure that those listed as a requirement are adhered to.

Questions sent to the Education Ministry on the matter have remained unanswered.