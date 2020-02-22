The change in Malta’s government has been cosmetic and there seems to be a lack of will to root out corruption, according to MEP Sven Giegold.

The German Green parliamentarian, a strong critic of the lack of rule of law in Malta, was part of the fact-finding mission of MEPs sent to Malta in December after the fallout of the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“While some faces have changed, I do not see that the business model has changed. What I mean by this is that I haven’t seen anyone prosecuted over corruption,” Mr Giegold said.

At the end of his two-day mission to Malta last December, Mr Giegold had warned that the worrying state of the rule of law in Malta required action by the European Commission.

“Corruption and financial crime are a first test case for Ursula von der Leyen and her Commission’s stance on the rule of law,” he had said.

He told Times of Malta since his visit to Malta there has been a new prime minister and “the most controversial figures” were weeded out, but the cash for passports scheme is still on and the Venice Commission recommendations haven’t been implemented.

In addition to that, certain signs like Konrad Mizzi’s engagement as a consultant with the government less than two weeks after he resigned seem to indicate the authorities are not acting in a serious manner, he said.

Mr Giegold also expressed his disappointment with the President of the European Commission, who denied that there is a systemic problem with the rule of law in Malta. “While the European Parliament is of the opinion that there is a systemic problem with the rule of law, she denies it.

“And I’m, of course, disappointed that she seems to continue in the bad tradition of Frans Timmermans and Jean-Claude Juncker,” he said.

Until now, Mr Giegold said he has just witnessed inaction on the part of the European Commission, seeing as treaty violation procedures had not been initiated on either the golden passports scheme or public procurement rules.

The MEP had been criticised, even by the Opposition Nationalist Party, when in April he called on the EU to invoke Article 7 against Malta in response to the undermining of the rule of law.

The Article 7 procedure means a member state may be denied certain rights, such as voting rights, and be subject to sanctions.

Mr Giegold said he has not changed his opinion on Article 7.

“My position has always been the same,” he said.

“We should have a systematic investigation and dialogue with the Maltese authorities in the framework of Article 7 and that should be started.”