Suppliers of corporate gifts say they have seen a rise in the number of businesses opting to give sustainable items to staff and their clients at Christmas.

“I would estimate a rise of around 20 per cent,” said Gordhan Mohnani, CEO of Corporate Gifts, in Gżira.

“We got no requests in 2018, but whatever happened this year, between people reading the news and becoming more aware of the environment and climate change, we’ve seen an increase.”

Among the requests, Mr Mohnani has been asked for bamboo pens, reusable travel mugs and water bottles, notepads, bamboo cups, power banks or speakers. Basically, things that people can use, rather than consume.

The company – which has a selection of 10,000 products – supplies to a variety of sectors across the islands, including iGaming, blockchain, accounting, travel and medical.

Mr Mohnani has also noticed a cultural shift when it comes to what people give their staff at Christmas.

“I feel like bosses are trying to be more sensitive with their employees and really think about what they are giving them,” he said.

“For example, management no longer give wine to everyone, or assume that they drink alcohol. Many people are vegan or vegetarian now, while others have food allergies. So, there is no point in giving a panettone to someone who can’t eat gluten... it’s a waste.”

Another group which is offering an alternative Christmas gift is behind the project Saġġar, which means ‘to afforest’ in Maltese. The movement is a collaboration between environmental organisations QLZH Foundation and ACT, with the intention of growing one million trees on the islands in the coming years.

Despite having only been set up in September, the group quickly received a request from marketing and communications company MPS.

“They contacted us, asking if we could provide them with 150 shrubs which they could give as gifts at Christmas,” says Saġġar co-founder Claude Ebejer.

“While we weren’t exactly prepared, we managed to help them and now we hope that this might be something we can do on a bigger scale next Christmas.”

The project has 10 people working on it and is sponsored by local businesses and private companies. It is focusing on bringing back indigenous trees and flora to the islands and is encouraging people to get involved.

“This is a campaign for everyone. When a tree is planted, we all benefit,” Mr Ebejer said.