A court has reportedly heaped praise on a strike breaker during an ongoing industrial dispute involving UĦM Voice of the Workers and the Attorney General’s Office. The latter is at loggerheads with this union over a new collective agreement which was due to be wrapped up, were it not for government’s decision to halt talks in the aftermath of the general election announcement.

Though I am not privy to what was said in the courtroom, it has been reported that Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech praised a lawyer from the AG’s office for attending sittings instead of his colleagues who are currently on strike, in line with UĦM’s directive. The magistrate reportedly took umbrage after the striking lawyers notified the court of their absence by e-mail but not by formal communication.

Given that what has been reported is true, strike-breaking action is of concern as such course of action undermines the collective efforts of colleagues who are, after all, striving to improve their conditions of work. It is worth noting that since October 2020, lawyers at the AG’s office have been given added responsibilities as a result of a reform whereby they are taking over some criminal prosecutions from the police. Hence, it is more than justified that lawyers are compensated for their additional duties. The last thing we expect from members of the judiciary is to eulogise anybody who acts as a strikebreaker.

In this case, the onus to reach an agreement rests solely on the government and not on the union. So long as lawyers at the AG’s office are presented with a miserly offer, the union will have no option except to resort to industrial action. This is why talks over a new collective agreement have been dragging on for more than a year. To add insult to injury, when the two sides were close to a breakthrough, the government decided to halt talks overnight on the pretext that the country was going to the polls.

The decision was taken on the strength of a circular from the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary who ordered that all talks in pending collective agreements be suspended, pending the general election. Calls by the unions for the resumption of talks have fallen on deaf ears. This contrasts sharply with past practice whereby talks on agreements at an advanced stage were speeded up. For some reason, this time around, no such effort was made to the detriment of the employees who are being denied the right to receive the conditions of work they deserve.

It beggars belief how in some quarters, fingers are being pointed towards the union as if it were to blame for the poor conditions of work at the AG’s office.

Over the years I have come across individuals whose position with regards to trade unions morphs according to their personal needs and circumstances. They might start off as active union members who favour a militant approach only to ditch their position later in life when they are on the other side of the fence to the point of heaping praise on strikebreakers.

Such an approach does not bode well to genuine social dialogue. Let us not forget that UĦM Voice of the Workers has been slapped with a record number of injunctions by the government in an attempt to muzzle it and prevent it from fighting for workers’ rights. No serious trade union resorts to industrial action if there is a way of finding a solution around the table. The problem is when the other side does not want to listen. Indeed, this is the point which I would have expected the magistrate to stress.

The bottom line is that I am yet to come across a strikebreaker who notwithstanding efforts to derail the industrial actions, would then renounce the benefits of the collective agreement. That is why a strikebreaker is in a very comfortable win-win position.

Josef Vella, CEO UĦM Voice of the Workers