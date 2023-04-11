Villarreal’s Alex Baena is hurt by accusations he wished “harm” on the family of Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde to provoke being punched, he said in a statement on Monday.

Baena reported being attacked to Spanish police on Sunday, with Spanish media stating he was hit in the face by Valverde after the teams’ La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was reported that Baena had taunted Valverde during a Copa del Rey game in January over complications regarding his partner’s pregnancy, which the Villarreal winger strongly denies.

“Last Saturday I was assaulted by a colleague from this profession after the game against Real Madrid ended,” said Baena in a statement, not mentioning Valverde by name.

