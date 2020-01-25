Set-up in 1989, CAP-Sounds is a music production and publishing agency in the heart of Germany that supports Maltese artists, ever since 1996 when Miriam Christine represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Danica Muscat. Cherylis Fabrizio Faniello Maria Spiteri Janice Mangion Miriam Christine Gianluca Cilia

Fast-forward 24 years, and CAP-Sounds has just issued its first ever digital compilation of songs in Maltese, featuring some of the most established names in the industry: Janice Mangion, Fabrizio Faniello, Thea Garrett, Philip Vella and Miriam Christine.

The compilation also includes new talent, such as Cherylis, Gianluca Cilia, Leah Cauchi, Danica Muscat and Maria Spiteri among others. The digital compilation is simply styled as Maltese Hits. 20 songs have made the final cut, and they are available to stream through Spotify. They are also available on iTunes, Amazon Music, and Apple Music here.

For more information about CAP-Sounds, visit https://www.cap-sounds.de/