Some apartments in the UK that house Maltese cancer patients and their families have been forced to close due to storm damage.

Puttinu Cares, the NGO that funds the accommodation, said in a Facebook post that the roof of one of its buildings in Sutton was extensively damaged due to wear and tear and harsh weather conditions.

Several apartments also experienced leaks, leading to their temporary closure for maintenance and refurbishment.

The charity, set up in 2002, provides care and support to cancer patients and offers accommodation in Sutton for relatives of patients receiving cancer treatment abroad.

It raises funds through sponsorships, donations and fundraising activities.

It is not clear whether any patients had been using the apartments at the time.