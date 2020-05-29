Some community services and home visits available to the elderly will resume on Monday, the Secretariat for Active Ageing said on Friday.

As from June 1 home help services, physiotherapy, podology services, occupational therapy, CommCare services, respite services, social workers, the dementia intervention team and handyman services will be able to resume in homes for the elderly, with some caveats.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Active Ageing centres, night shelters and Silver T transport services will not be offered for the time being.

The secretariat has issued guidelines for professionals and service providers that need to be followed before, during and after visits.

Among them, elderly people receiving services will need to properly ventilate the rooms they expect to receive the service providers in and make sure they are wearing a mask and visor at all times.

There should be only one person in the room where service is being provided, unless direct contact is required for the service.

Professionals should also keep visits short and focused on the task at hand, while maintaining a minimum of two metres between themselves.

They should also maintain good hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing and use of alcohol rub.

The Elderly Services centres, which will also be open as from Monday, will be able to accommodate up to two clients at a time, while masks or visors must be worn at all times inside the premises.