The Department of Philosophy will be holding the next seminar in its ‘Research Seminars’ series.

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) is often portrayed as a source of inspiration for deep ecologists.

This is acknowledged by none other than Arne Naess, the Norwegian philosopher and mountaineer who in 1973 introduced the phrase ‘deep ecology’ to environmental literature.

The aim of this presentation is notto ascertain whether Gandhi was actually a deep ecologist or not, but what would be the implications of his philosophical anthropology.

However, a prominent environmental historian like Ramachandra Guha argues that Gandhi was less concerned with an ecocentric ethics than an anthropocentric one.

Koshy Tharakan a professor from Goa University (India) will be speaking about Gandhi’s approach to the environment. This will coincide with the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, which is being celebrated in India and across the globe this year.

The seminar is being held at the Faculty of Arts Library, University of Malta tomorrow at 5.30pm. Entrance is free.