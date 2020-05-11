When Charles Allingham came to Malta he must have known a local British artist, John Locker (1773-1834), who left a sketchbook containing watercolour studies of people he encountered in Malta in 1820, in most cases humorous.

Sir Giuseppe Calcedonio Debono. Lithographed portrait made in 1865 by Giuseppe Trapani after Giuseppe Calleja published in L’Arte. Photo: Albert Ganado Collection

The portraits had a good sense of caricature, including that of Count Sant and Chevalier de Greche (or Greicher), the senior chamberlain of the Grand Master’s household, the last Knight of the Order living in Malta.

On October 25, 1817, Sir Thomas Maitland (1759-1824), the first British Governor to rule over Malta, appointed Locker a sitting magistrate. In 1821, he became the acting superintendent of quarantine.

Another British artist Allingham might have encountered was George Philip Reinagle (1802-1835), a marine painter and lithographer, the youngest son of Ramsay Richard Reinagle. He exhibited first at the Royal Academy in 1822 when he sent a portrait of a gentleman. On October 20, 1827, he was present on board Mosquito at the Battle of Navarino and, on his return, he drew on stone and published illustrations of the battle in 1828.

J.M.W. Turner’s view of Malta, which he never visited, was done from the view of another artist, probably George Philip Reinagle. The latter was certainly in Malta in 1827. I have in my collection a lithographed portrait of a certain Saverio. Drawn from the Life at Malta Decr 7th, 1827, by G. P. Reinagle. Printed by C. Hullmandel.

Giuseppe Nicolò Zammit (1768-1823). Photograph of Allingham’s painting.

In her dissertation, ‘Charles Allingham (c.1778-1850): The Socio-Artistic Context for his work in Malta’, Georgina Pavia mentions the three copies of Allingham’s original portrait of Sir Agostino Portelli and she found the original portrait difficult to locate.

Sir Agostino had a distinguished career. According to a diary he kept and which is now in my collection, he was born on June 13, 1780, son of Michelangelo and Caterina Debono. On June 30, 1801, at the church of Porto Salvo in Valletta, he married Marianna Ricavi, daughter of Paolo, and Maria Teresa Preca. He died on March 12, 1854.

In 1973, Major R. J. Camilleri wrote about him in The Malta Land Force Journal with a reproduction of Allingham’s portrait and he stated that he was then the only descendant of Sir Agostino still serving.

When Allingham died, one of the local newspapers wrote that he was an artist of deserved repute and that his studio was a perfect gem

One of the portraits found in John Locker’s album. Photo: Albert Ganado Collection

Was the photo taken from the original taken in Major Camilleri’s possession? There is another possibility. If I recollect correctly I had seen Sir Agostino’s oil portrait in the possession of a female member of the Amato family.

Another portrait representing a distinguished Maltese judge of exemplary conduct is of Sir Giuseppe Calcedonio Debono (1756-1837). A truly heroic act of his is recorded.

While presiding the Criminal Court at Notabile in 1798, rebels used to drag before him people suspected of being Jacobins. On one occasion, they took before him a 33-year-old medical doctor, Giovanni Spiridione Bruno, charged with being a potential spy as he had come out of Valletta. There was no proof to substantiate the accusation and the judge acquitted him. The rebels threatened the judge with death. Judge Debono held his breast and told them he preferred to die rather than deliver an unjust judgment.

Pietro Paolo, provincial of the Capuchins at Floriana. Oil on canvas. Courtesy of the Capuchin Museum, Floriana

Pavia published Debono’s original portrait in her dissertation. I recall having seen it some 40 years ago at the Vella antiquarian shop in Ħamrun, opposite the Radio City opera house, but it was not for sale.

Like many other portraits, Sir Giuseppe’s was published in L’Arte. Periodico Bimensile (no. 54, February 7, 1865). It was drawn by the painter and pioneer art historian Giuseppe Calleja (1828-1915) and lithographed by the prolific Giuseppe Trapani, whose name disappeared from the scene shortly after he made this lithograph, which might indicate that he had died. His date of birth is unknown but further research might confirm that he is the Giuseppe Trapani who married Giuditta Ciani on May 29, 1798.

Lithograph of a monument to Giuseppe Nicolò Zammit by Luigi Brocktorff. PHOTO: ALBERT GANADO COLLECTION

Allingham painted the portrait of another Maltese judge, Giuseppe Nicolò Zammit, who was born around 1768 and started practising law on May 28, 1792. He was appointed judge on May 27, 1814, and became vice-president of the Court of Appeal on January 1, 1821. He died on September 7, 1823. The painting was in the collection of Judge Alberto V. Camilleri, who passed away in 1965. It was sold over 20 years later.

When Allingham died, one of the local newspapers, The Malta Mail and United Services Journal, wrote that he was an artist of deserved repute and that his studio was a perfect gem. His extreme affability and courteousness to those who visited him was remarkable but the circle of his intimate acquaintances was, from choice, exceedingly limited.

Allingham’s studio and residence at 59, St Dominic Street, Valletta.

He died intestate but he left a memorandum requesting that his furniture and a handsome pecuniary legacy be given as compensation to his servant, whose faithful services in his employ had extended over a period of 30 years.

His faithful servant was of Italian nationality, Santoro Vecchio, son of Giovanni and Vene­randa Coco. He took a Maltese wife on June 10, 1816, Caterina Paris, daughter of Giuseppe and Isadora Micallef. Their residence was at Strada Sant’Anna, Valletta, not far from Allingham’s house at Strada San Domenico.

Throughout his stay in Malta, Allingham went abroad on various occasions. The authors of the aforementioned art encyclopedia have recorded his travels to France in 1842 and three to Italy in 1826, 1845 and 1876.

Further research might yield more information.

The inscription on the reverse of the canvas: “C. Allingham fecit, refecit T. A.Telfer 1884”.

A painting by C. Allingham showing The Stewart-McKenzie family in Corfu, circa 1843, oil on canvas, 76 x 102 cm, was recently sold by auction. This demonstrates that Allingham had also travelled to Corfu. It bears the following curious inscription on the reverse of the canvas: “C. Allingham fecit, refecit T. A.Telfer 1884”.

An E. Allingham, maybe a relative of the painter, visited Malta on September 23, 1844. Perhaps some account of these travels might come to light in the future.

(Concluded. Part 1 was published on May 4.)