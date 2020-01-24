When the Powerball lottery offered a record $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016, lottery fever swept the globe. That excitement was repeated when Mega Millions, the other huge American lottery, awarded a $1.537 billion jackpot in October 2018. People everywhere fantasize about winning such enormous lottery prizes but traveling to the US to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Malta’s avid lottery players undoubtedly share dreams of lottery riches but the top prizes in local lotteries draws pale in comparison to those offered overseas. With the Powerball jackpot currently at $373 million, Maltese are eager to take a chance at winning that jackpot. Amazingly, there is now a way that you can play the Powerball lottery from your home in Malta.

To play American lotteries from Malta, first sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Select the Powerball lottery from over 50 lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

TheLotter is the world’s leading online ticket messenger service. Lottery fans everywhere trust the site as a simple, safe, and secure way to play the biggest lotteries, including Powerball, Mega Millions, EuroMillions, EuroJackpot, and SuperEnalotto.

TheLotter uses agents in its local offices to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Does the system work? Just ask the more than five million lucky winners from across the globe who have taken home prizes amounting to nearly $100 million. TheLotter’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million =prize.

The list of lottery winners grew even longer in 2019 adding several very lucky lottery winners. Kuwaiti player B.K. won a South Africa Daily Lotto jackpot prize of R118,685.50 in July 2019. Nataliia won a $1 million prize playing Mega Millions in 2017, won an MXN$224,063.68 jackpot playing Mexico Chispazo in September 2019. And nine players from around the world won €50,000 each in the Loteria de Navidad raffle draw on December 22, 2019.

For more information how to play the Powerball online from Malta, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly.

DisclaimerL Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk