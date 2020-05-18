The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $266 million. What would you do with all that cash? If you thought that you could only win such huge lottery prizes if you were living in the United States, there is good news for you.

"There is no need to travel to the US to take a chance on winning the Mega Millions lottery’s $274 million (€253 million) jackpot,” said TheLotter spokesman Adrian Cooremans.

“US lotteries rules state that you do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game, but in order to be able to collect any prize, the ticket must stay in the relevant state. That's why we keep customers' tickets inside a safe in a secure location in the US and send them a scan proving chain of custody.”

Cooremans continued: "US lotteries pull in a global crowd once jackpots reach this sort of level. And, yes, amounts at stake are astonishing. If there will be a winner this week, he or she will be wealthier than the average movie star or top CEO. It really is the stuff dreams are made on."

You can play Mega Millions without leaving Malta. First, sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. Then, confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

It works like this: theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy tickets on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets.

The system works, as can be testified in the stories of more than 5.5 million lucky players from all over the world who have won $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US. To date, theLotter’s biggest winner is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prize.

If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so can players from Malta.

Playing the lottery online at theLotter is safe and secure and players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online. For more information how to play Mega Millions online from the comfort of your home in Malta, please visit theLotter.com.

