GSD Marketing Ltd has just added Somersby Sparkling Spritz to its range of ciders that include apple and blackberry.

Somersby Sparkling Spritz offers a an intensely sparkling and refreshing cider with a great roundness of bitterness, sweetness and crispy acid notes which is too good not to share.

The taste is fresh and elegant, with flavours of orange and bitter citrus balanced by Somersby’s sweet taste.

Somersby Sparkling Spritz is at its best served on ice and pairs well with seafood, olives and pre-dinner snacks, making it a perfect aperitif. Unlike a standard Spritz which requires a little bit of mixing to get perfect, this new product requires just a pop of the bottle to enjoy.

“The addition of the Somersby Sparkling Spritz illustrates our continuing commitment to providing high-quality offerings that meet consumer demand. We aim to harness Somersby’s international brand power, its differentiating flavour profile and cross-category appeal in order to continue to grow the brand in the Maltese islands,’’ Wilfred Camilleri, brand manager of Somersby at GSD Marketing ltd, said.

Somersby Cider was developed by Carlsberg Group in 2008 and is now available in 22 countries across the world. It is an easy-drinking alcoholic beverage, refreshing with sparkling bubbles and distinctive flavours, dedicated primarily to outgoing adults.

GSD Marketing Ltd is the official importer and distributor of Somersby in Malta. The Somersby range is available in 33cl glass bottles and cans in all leading retail shops.