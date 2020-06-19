A Dynamo Dresden player who accused German league officials live on television of sacrificing his club for the post-lockdown restart will not be punished, the German football federation (DFB) said Friday.

Second-tier outfit Dresden were forced to place their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine just a week before the resumption of the season in May after positive coronavirus cases at the club.

They now appear condemned to relegation to the third tier after having to play seven matches in 19 days to catch up on postponed fixtures.

"Do you really believe that these DFL guys, (league president) Christian Seifert, or anyone else, cares for a single second what is going on in our heads?," tearful Dresden left-back Chris Loewe told Sky after his club's 2-0 defeat by Holstein Kiel on Thursday.

The east German side have collected only four points from seven league games since the restart and are now five points adrift of the relegation play-off spot with just two matches remaining.

"These people sit in their office chairs at 5,000 ($5,595) euros and decide things over our heads. And in the end, we are the ones who pay the price for all this shit," added Loewe.

"Would the same thing have happened if it had been Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund?"

The video clip has since been viewed thousands of times online and Loewe stood by his comments on Friday.

"I feel like something has been stolen from me, and I'm speaking on behalf of the whole club," he said.

Coach Markus Kauczinski backed his player, saying: "He said what we all have in our minds and our hearts."

Dresden visit Sandhausen on Sunday in their penultimate game of the campaign, needing to win to possibly keep their slim survival hopes alive.