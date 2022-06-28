The journey to becoming a priest is a long one, but for one man it has been exceptionally long – 60 years.

Fra Emmanuel Aquilina started out on his vocation back in 1962 when he was just a teenager and will be ordained this September at the age of 78.

On the way he got married, fathered two daughters, became a grandfather of three and lost his wife to cancer.

Yet, his devoted relationship to the Order of the Discalced Carmelite Friars (or Teresian Friars) has stood firm ever since he attended the Teresian school in Birkirkara as a boy.

Originally from Santa Venera, Fra Emmanuel now lives in St Teresa’s Monastery, Cospicua, where he spends time preparing his homilies and doing the odd maintenance job around the church.

His story, which was first featured by the popular artistic photography project The People of Malta, received an overwhelming reaction from the public.

After greeting Times of Malta, Fra Emmanuel carried a large wooden ladder on his shoulder and placed it gently beneath a hanging oil candle holder.

The ease with which he performed that task belied the fact he is nearly 80.

“I’m only 78, but I don’t accept it,” he said as he carefully climbed the ladder to refill the oil.

“I thank God because I know there are others who cannot do these things at my age.”

While there is no official retirement age for priests, Church law looks at 75 for bishops and the Archdiocese of Malta takes that benchmark into consideration concerning parish priests.

Stalled calling

Fra Emmanuel started his novitiate with the Teresians as soon as he finished school.

In 1962, at 18, he moved to Oxford, the UK, to study philosophy and spent two years there before studying theology in Dublin.

It was there that doubts about his true vocation arose after he faced some difficulties in his studies.

“I received a letter from my brother, who was engaged at the time, and he told me he would wait until I am ordained so that I could officiate at his wedding,” he said.

“You can imagine how confused I was. I wrote back saying not to wait for me. I told my family I was having doubts and they said they would welcome me back home.”

“I loved her very much”: despite being second cousins, Emmanuel and Kathy were happily married for 45 years and brought up two daughters. Photo: Fra Emmanuel Aquilina

Happy family life

Returning to Malta in his early 20s, he worked in St Julian’s as a receptionist and it was there that he met his late wife Kathy.

“After getting to know her a little, I asked her to go on a date with me. We arranged to meet in Valletta, next to Wembley, and I waited for over two hours, but she didn’t turn up,” he said with a smile.

“The next day she told me she had to help her mother and father to clean up after work. We did meet another time and I eventually introduced her to my family.”

It was then that the young couple found out they were related – she was his second cousin. “But I loved her.” They continued to see each other, got married and had two children.

“I was very happy at home, my wife was very good to me and I tried to please her – she was such a good person, so loving.”

About four years ago, after 45 years of marriage, Kathy fell ill and was diagnosed with cancer. Doctors predicted she only had two months to live but she lived for another five.

“I was pleased that she was going to die before me because I don’t want her to suffer,” he said, holding back tears.

“When I returned home after work, I used to prepare lunch and wash her clothes, and I could see from her face that she was delighted I would be home. She never complained.”

‘I am never alone’

By now, he had been a secular member of the St Therese Order for over 40 years. A few weeks after Kathy passed away, he started to receive messages of encouragement to become a priest.

“I didn’t take it seriously at the time, especially since I was 74. How could I become a priest at that age?”

After the Father Provincial too asked him to join, he went to his spiritual director for advice.

“Something inside me kept burning. I confirmed with Father Provincial that he wasn’t joking and my spiritual director simply told me “Hurry up man!”.

Returning to his studies was a challenge but he felt confident about resuming the path which he said God had led him to.

He is now a deacon and will be ordained in three months’ time.

We are all so busy in this life, rushing, that we rarely find the time to stop and reflect on what God has done for us. To stop for a peaceful moment to be grateful

“I feel He’s done great things with me which I never expected. I consider myself a religious person more than anything and by this, I mean I want to be more intimate with God, I want to talk to Him more and carry Him with me wherever I go. I am never alone.”

He hopes his story will make people stop for a moment to reflect on their own relationship with God.

“We are all so busy in this life, rushing, that we rarely find the time to stop and reflect on what God has done for us. To stop for a peaceful moment to be grateful.”