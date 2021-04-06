A man who allegedly harassed his elderly mother in a domestic violence incident at the family's Żabbar home has been denied bail.

The 34-year old stands accused of harassing his 65-year old mother, causing her to fear violence, threatening and insulting her as well as holding her against her will during the incident last Sunday.

He was further charged with refusing to obey legitimate police orders on Sunday evening.

Police presented the suspect in court on Tuesday, where he was charged.

A request for bail was rejected and the court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.