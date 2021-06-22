A Hamrun man, barred from approaching his elderly mother after allegedly threatening her with a sword last month, was back at her home on Monday, this time armed with a penknife.

The 39-year old man was arrested at his mother’s home after the terrified lady managed to call for help while her son slept inside his bedroom, the court heard on Tuesday, during his arraignment over the latest episode of domestic violence.

The 70-year old mother had told police that on Monday her son had knocked at her door, demanding money for drugs.

He then headed to his bedroom, making a long-drawn slashing movement with his penknife, directing the menacing gesture at his elderly mum.

The man then allegedly grabbed her ‘Telecare’ device along with her mobile phone and locked them inside a tool box, secured with a padlock, prosecuting Inspector Audrey Micallef said.

The terrified woman was also ordered by her son to put on her nightclothes, get into bed and stay there.

But in the very early hours of the morning she ventured out of her room and, finding her son asleep, sdialed her daughter for help, the inspector said, summing up the events leading up to the man’s arrest.

Police went to the alleged victim’s home, taking her son into custody.

Since his previous arraignment in May, the accused had allegedly tried to call his mother from prison before being granted bail on May 26, the court was told.

Moreover, the address he had supplied in court for bail purposes turned out to be a garage with no utilities, said the inspector.

The man apparently told police that he would shower at the gym.

Today he pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including threatening and harassing his mother, holding her against her will, attempting to injure her with a pointed weapon, as well as breaching a Protection Order and previous bail conditions.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, in view of the fear of tampering with evidence and the accused was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared parte civile.