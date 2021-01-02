South Korea forward Son Heung-min scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 win over Leeds that hauled his team back into the Premier League title race on Saturday.

Son grabbed the second goal for Jose Mourinho’s side after Harry Kane’s penalty had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reaching his century of Tottenham goals was a landmark moment for Son, who is the 18th player to score 100 in all competitions for the north London club and the first from outside the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of Tottenham’s key players and maintaining his fine form will be key to their hopes of pushing for the title.

Toby Alderweireld scored Tottenham’s third goal as they climbed to third place.

