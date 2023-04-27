Son Heung-min’s late equaliser completed a stirring Tottenham fightback from two goals down in their 2-2 draw against top-four rivals Manchester United on Thursday.

Just days after their 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle, troubled Tottenham looked set for another heavy Premier League defeat after United struck twice in the first half.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were United’s scorers, but in their first match under caretaker manager Ryan Mason, Tottenham showed the kind of spirit that has been sorely lacking for much of their turbulent campaign.

