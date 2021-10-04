Son Heung-min says he is not afraid to shoulder Tottenham’s attacking burden during Harry Kane’s goal drought after the South Korean sparkled in a vital 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Now without a goal in six Premier League games, Kane is on his worst scoring drought in the top-flight since 2015-16.

Kane has scored a combined six goals in the Europa Conference League and the League Cup, with a further three goals coming in an England shirt this term.

But the 28-year-old’s lack of league goals is a major concern for Nuno Espirito Santo as the Tottenham manager tries to win over sceptical fans and players at the start of his reign.

