A footballer whose contract ended just before his baby son was diagnosed with cancer, says he has been “overwhelmed” by the response to a fundraising campaign to help support his family.

Patrick Maia, 32, was last week told that his son, Luca, aged one year and nine months, has neuroblastoma cancer and has a 50 per cent chance of survival.

But COVID-19 restrictive measures cut this year’s football season short, ending Patrick’s contract with Marsa FC and leaving him with a vastly depleted income to support his family of three children.

To compound the challenges, Luca has also been diagnosed with coronavirus and the whole family are now in mandatory quarantine.

Luca in hospital, where he has begun treatment for neuroblastoma cancer.

Friends, led by fellow footballer Romeu Romao, have started a fundraiser to help pay for the Brazilian family’s accommodation and support as Luca begins a year of treatment, including chemotherapy.

Marsa FC have also helped support his accommodation costs and national insurance so that the child's treatment is covered. He is also getting the government wage supplement but says it is not enough to support his family.

Speaking about their situation, Patrick said the family is trying to maintain a positive outlook, for the sake of little Luca.

“Luca is a baby and doesn’t understand,” Patrick told Times of Malta.

“We have to be strong. If he sees us cry and sad he will act like that. We have to, at least, look happy, to show him that he can count on us.”

Patrick said his son was diagnosed after an accident at home.

“Luca always loves playing, jumping, running and doing all sorts of kid stuff. He also loves following me around. About a month ago, he followed me into the bathroom, slipped on some wet tiles and bumped his head,” Patrick recalls.

After the accident, Luca’s behaviour started changing in what would turn out to be a coincidence.

He seemed quieter, did not want to eat or play and had trouble sleeping. Then, last week, his parents took him and his sisters to the playground and noticed that Luca’s movements regressed – he was walking as though he did not know how to walk.

The Maia family celebrate Luca's first birthday.

They rushed to hospital, thinking he may have suffered some head injury when he had slipped in the bathroom.

Young Luca was swabbed and several tests were carried out at the hospital including an X-ray and blood tests. He was kept overnight under observation.

“The following day, a Monday, they told us there was a big mass on the left side of his chest and needed more detailed exams,” Patrick recalls, adding that it also turned out that Luca was COVID positive.

“On Thursday, they did the scan. They told us it was lymphoma cancer. It was a shock for us. I can still feel it as I tell you.

“Then, as we were still digesting the news, they told us it was not lymphoma but something worse – neuroblastoma cancer for which the chemo is shorter but stronger and the chances of survival are 50 per cent,” he says.

Neuroblastoma – a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body – commonly affects children aged five or younger.

It most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands. However, it can also develop in other areas of the abdomen and in the chest, neck and near the spine, where groups of nerve cells exist.

Luca started a year of chemo and treatment on Sunday. Since then he also underwent a two-hour operation to insert a tube into his chest from where the chemo is being administered into his small body.

“He’s doing great. It’s like he’s understanding that he needs it. When the nurse comes into the room, he puts up his arm up in preparation of her checking his temperature from under his arm. He’s very brave,” his father says.

The family has also derived comfort from a wave of support from the footballing community and many people across the island.

Luca and his father, a former footaller with Mosta FC, play football together.

“Thanks so much to all the Maltese. There’s a Portuguese expression that really sums it up: they truly ‘hugged’ my case. They ‘hugged’ my son. It’s been so amazing,” he said.

“The club, my friends – especially Romeu Romao – and all the Maltese have been our angels,” he said.

For the past week, Patrick has been home with his two older daughters Clara, 11, and Nina, 9, while his wife, Tadira, is living in hospital with Luca.

“Tadira is so brave... so strong. I am honoured to be going through this with her by my side,” he said.